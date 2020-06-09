A local state representative is speaking out about working together to address issues of racism and police brutality, and stopping any further divide.
On Monday, black Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives took to the podium at the start of that day’s voting session, disrupting the day’s business to argue for action on police reform bills.
Rep. Malcom Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia County, asked for police reform.
“We’re going to stay here until you act,” Kenyatta said.
The action was part of a country-wide response, including protests, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding.
Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown said he was disgusted by what happened to Floyd.
“It’s obvious that it was completely unacceptable,” Dowling said. “Facing and fixing the true ugliness of the world requires us to come together.”
However, Dowling said, the actions of the group on Monday was not a moment of unity.
“As members of our chamber commandeered the speaker’s rostrum instead of following the standard protocol of asking to speak on consent, it only created division” Dowling said. “We cannot do our job as legislators by protesting in the House chamber and disrespecting the institution.”
Rep. Steven Kinsey, D-Philadelphia County, said on Monday that he refuses to accept the continuation of racial discrimination and social injustice.
He asked everyone in the chamber to kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned to the ground under the officer’s knee.
Several Republicans appeared to be kneeling, and others prayed while seated.
At an unrelated news conference, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said: “I support what they’re doing.”
Dowling said racism and police brutality are issues that must be tackled together.
“Even during difficult times, we must work together,” Dowling said. “That’s why I look forward to participating in a special session focused solely on these critical issues as Speaker Mike Turzai mentioned (on Monday).”
