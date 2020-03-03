A local state senator announced planned legislation to help taxpayers remove elected officials who neglect the duties of their office.
State Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, and Sen. Scott Martin, a Lancaster County Republican, said the bill would amend the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to create a process for municipalities to remove an elected municipal official for being derelict in their duties. The measure would allow for the removal of an elected municipal official without direct action by the Senate and the governor, as currently required.
Stefano has criticized Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw and council member Gil Coles, both Democrats, for their chronic absences at Monessen City Council meetings and alluded to the absences in announcing the planned legislation. Both Stefano and Martin both cited “cases in their districts in which elected officials have neglected or completely abandoned the duties of their office, creating a multitude of problems for local municipalities and taxpayers.”
Shorraw and Coles returned to council meetings starting in January after months of complaints and failed attempts to remove them, the former having missed every council meeting since May 2018 and the latter having attended just one meeting since February 2018. Both Shorraw and Coles were sworn into office in January 2018.
Stefano’s 32nd Senatorial District consists of Fayette and Somerset counties as well as southern portions of Westmoreland County, including Monessen.
“The decisions of voters should be respected, and we need to ensure a proper balance between preserving the will of the people and meeting the needs of communities and taxpayers,” Stefano said. “Local governments need a way to address situations where elected officials abuse the public’s trust by abandoning their duties.”
Jake Gery, legislative director for Stefano’s office, said that the bill would be introduced later this week.
The bill is anticipated to be referred to the Senate Local Government Committee, which Martin chairs. Martin said that he hopes to have the panel weigh in on the plan “in the near future.”
