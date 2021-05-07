A local organization and middle school students worked to donate 50 blankets to a local hospital.
For two years, an after-school program at the Albert Gallatin South Middle School has been assembling blankets with “Bunny’s Blanket Buddies.”
The name of that project is part of the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation, which was created after 4-year-old Hunter Braddee lost his life in a vehicle accident in 2019.
“Hunter’s nickname was ‘Bunny’,” said Sherry Williams, the director and treasurer of the foundation.
She said Braddee’s mother, Amber Gibbs, works at the after-school program at the middle school where one of the components of the program is community service.
One of the missions of the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation is helping children. It’s why the after-school program has been making blankets to be donated to pediatric patients in both the emergency department and same-day surgery department at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
The no-sew fleece blankets come in a kit donated by the foundation as well as the East End United Community Center and Cornerstone Care through a 21st Century Learning Grant.
On the average, 12 students a day worked on assembling the blankets every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, beginning a few months ago when they returned from remote learning.
Williams said, at the most, 26 students worked on the blankets in a day. Even though there were a limited number of students last year, they assembled 30 blankets to be donated.
This year, students set their sights on making and donating 50 blankets.
“They decided they’re going big or going home,” Williams said.
She added that another significant aspect of the donation is the fact that a head nurse at the hospital’s emergency department was at the hospital on the night of Braddee’s vehicle accident.
“They all said it was a night they would never forget,” Williams said. “It’s a way for all of us to get some good out of that horrible night.”
Anyone who wants to learn more about the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation, including where they can make donations, can visit www.rememberinghunter.com.
