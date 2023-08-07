Three students at A.J. McMullen Middle School were recently recognized as winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award by the Fort Necessity Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 5:46 AM
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 5:46 AM
Three students at A.J. McMullen Middle School were recently recognized as winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award by the Fort Necessity Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
School faculty nominated and voted for student candidates, with one winner determined for each grade level in the building. The winners were Grant Brambley (8th grade), Olyvia Kamp (7th grade), and Adria Obertance (6th grade). The students received an award certificate, along with a medal and copy of the U.S. Constitution during a ceremony at the middle school.
The Youth Citizenship Medal was established to foster a greater appreciation among schoolchildren of the qualities of citizenship Americans must possess if our country is to remain sovereign and independent. This medal is presented to students who exemplify the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.