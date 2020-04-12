Three area students earned national honors in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition, presented annually by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.
These local students represent the Southwestern Pennsylvania alliance of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, sponsored by California University and open to students in grade seven through 12 in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. After winning the regional competition, the students’ work was submitted for adjudication on the national level.
The national winners include Dani Wormack, a senior at Connellsville Area High School, who won the American Voice writing award for her piece, “For One, For Only;’’ Amanda Cooke, a senior at Charleroi High School, who won the Gold Medal writing award for her piece called “The Handyman;’’ and Elijah Porbin, a senior at Avella Junior-Senior High School, who won several honors for his photographs, including the American Vision and Gold Medals.
Information from Southwestern Pennsylvania alliance explained:
“Wormack had never before entered the Scholastic awards program, but this year she gave it a shot, and her story captured the attention of the jury at California and at the national level. ‘For One, for Only’ was awarded the American Voice. Dani plans to continue her education at the Art Institute of Chicago, where her curriculum will include film, video, new media, and animation. We know she will be taking writing courses at SAIC as well.
“Cooke was awarded a Gold Medal and the American Voice last year. This year Amanda won a Gold Medal with her science fiction entry, ‘The Handyman.’ She will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, majoring in astronomy and theater.
Porbin is “another veteran national medalist, and was awarded the American Vision award for his photograph, ‘Rails and Roads.’ At the national level, Porbin won a total of four medals. In addition to the Gold Medal awarded ‘Rails and Roads,’ his art portfolio and photographs, ‘Boyhood’ and ‘Living in the Streets’ were awarded Gold Medals. Next fall will find Elijah at WVU, where he will be studying engineering, and, of course, continuing to take photos.’’
Janice Hatfield, co-director and founder of Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of Southwestern Pennsylvania, explained, “The Scholastic Awards program hosted by California University is a great opportunity for students in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties to celebrate their talents. Each February family and friends are invited to the Scholastic art exhibit, reception and awards ceremony at California. Then the young artists and writers, the parents, and the teachers wait eagerly for nearly a month to learn which artwork and manuscripts will earn national recognition.’’
Hatfield said the students are honored for originality, use of technology, expertise and personal vision.
Hatfield remarked, “You look at a piece and know why it was chosen.’’
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national celebration scheduled in New York City has been cancelled. Instead, honorees are invited to a virtual celebration on June. 4.
