A trip to New York City was an eye-opening experience for 17-year-old Jacob Kotchman.
“We went into a church and there were homeless people sleeping in many of the pews,” he said.
Most people walked by them, so Kotchman asked his parents if he could give them his meal from a dinner that he had not eaten.
“I left it beside a man that was sleeping. It was at that moment that I knew I wanted to do something to help,” said the California Borough resident.
Since first grade, Kotchman had been involved in scouting - he’d even tagged along with his brother to meetings when he was too young to join. He’s currently in Boy Scout Troop 1391 in Fredericktown, and decided to make his Eagle Scout project one dedicated to helping the homeless population closer to home.
He said he reached out to The Salvation Army in Monessen to see if they would partner with him for the project, and made a list of things — from personal care items and blankets to food and utensils — to put into backpacks to distribute to the homeless.
In October, Kotchman reached out to his school and local businesses, placing donation boxes for items, and asking for donations from local businesses.
“Almost everyone I went to provided donations,” he said.
He also created the Facebook page “Jacob’s Eagle Scout” to keep everyone updated on what donations were still needed and to thank individuals as they made donations. The response was overwhelming.
“People started reaching out to sponsor backpacks. Each backpack costs about $45 to fill,” he said.
Kotchman said his original goal was to fill 30 backpacks, but the many generous donations allowed him to fill 110 backpacks and drawstring bags.
He said The Salvation Army did not need 110 backpacks so Kotchman was able to share them with the WeCare Street Outreach in Washington.
“Never did I imagine I would have enough donations to fill 110 bags,” he said. “People were so eager to help.”
Kotchman said the experience taught him how to work with others and ask for help as the project took a lot of organizational skills and required a lot of time management.
The bigger lesson, though, was learning how truly generous the community is.
“People want to help and so many people need it,” he said.
Kotchman has submitted his paperwork and is awaiting for the final step of a board review to see if he had earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
“I would just like to thank everyone for their generosity,” he said, adding that he encourages everyone to reach out to such agencies to help year round. “We all worked together and were able to help so many people in need.”
