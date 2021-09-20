Brownsville Free Public Library has opened a space for local artists to show off their talents.
William Sabo of Brownsville kicked off the project this month, displaying woodworking items he’s completed over the years, including information about where the wood to craft them came from.
A jewelry box in the display came from a barn that was built in the 1700s, Sabo said. He came into the material for the box as he was traveling on Route 40 in the Village of Searights and saw two men tearing down the barn.
Sabo said he stopped and asked what they were going to do with the wood, and the men gave him a beam. While he wasn’t sure if it was too rotted to work with, Sabo took it, ultimately crafting the jewelry box.
“You’re not going to find that in a jewelry store,” he said.
Along with the origin of some of the items on display at the library, Sabo also made handwritten cards describing what some of the items are for, including a moose that’s a card holder, how to make a stomper doll dance and the history of the cup-and-ball game.
“He does some really nice things,” said Lori Barron, the director of the Brownsville Free Public Library.
Sabo said he was introduced to woodworking at a craft shop on his base while he was in the Army.
Following his discharge in 1965, Sabo worked in the mills and then made kitchen cabinets while working on other wood projects as gifts for friends and family as well as for craft shows.
Like the jewelry box, many of the items are made from materials Sabo discovers in his day-to-day life that would otherwise destroyed or not used for anything.
Barron said Sabo’s woodworking displays were put up in the beginning of September and will be on display until the end of September, and people have taken notice.
“A lot of people are saying he’s talented,” Barron said. “The items are so pretty and gorgeous.”
While Sabo is not selling any of the items, he did donate seven of them for a free drawing. Those interested in entering can write their contact information on a piece of paper and drop in a box at the library. Winners will be picked at the end of the month.
Barron said she has two more patrons lined up to display artwork in the coming months, and hopes the program will continue to draw people to the library. Details on those displays will be forthcoming.
For more information on the Brownsville Free Public Library, visit bfpl.org.
