A day of sunshine will usher in the first in a series of Wednesday walks, meant to offer residents of Fayette County a chance to get outside and get active.
Hosted by the Fayette Living Well Coalition, the series starts today in Uniontown, and will involve taking a stroll down Main Street and learning about some of the unique structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mary Over, with the Living Well Coalition, said the 1.5-mile Uniontown walk is based on the book “Look Up, Uniontown! A Walking Tour of Uniontown, Pennsylvania,” which featured many of the city’s oldest and most historic buildings. The downtown walk will begin at 6:30 p.m., and start and end at Storey Square at 11 E. Main St.
“This is the second time for this particular walk,” Over said. “The first walk was held in June 2021. It was very popular, so the committee decided to repeat (it).”
The walks, called Get Moving Fayette, will be held at different locations throughout the county every other Wednesday through Aug. 23. There is no cost to participate.
“Get Moving Fayette has been around for three years, (and) this is our fourth walk season,” said Rita Masi, from the Fayette Living Well Coalition.
Over said that she thinks participants will enjoy learning about the history of the buildings on Main Street during today’s walk.
“We all drive by these unique structures on a regular basis,” Over said. “It’s nice to know the background.”
Masi said each walk typically attracts between 50 and 75 people. There are eight planned for this year’s series.
They include Harmony Acres Dairy, 355 Perryopolis Road in Belle Vernon, May 24; “Walk of Fame,” Snowden Square in Brownsville, June 7; Friendship Hill National Historic Site, 223 New Geneva Road in Point Marion, June 21; Mt. Macrina History Walk, 500 W. Main Street in Uniontown, July 12; Dunbar Sheepskin Trail, 54 Bridge St. in Dunbar, July 26; Connellsville Yough River Park, the Caboose at Martin’s in Connellsville, Aug. 9, and Spring Valley Bruderhof Community, 100 Spring Valley Road in Farmington, Aug. 23.
All the walks are free and each begins at 6:30 p.m. Those participating are asked to bring water and wear comfortable shoes. Some, but not all, of the walks are family/stroller friendly and pet friendly if pets are on a six-foot leash.
For more information, including any last-minute weather-related changes, visit the Fayette Living Well Coalition Facebook page.
