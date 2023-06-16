This year’s free career exploration camp at the Fayette County Career and Technology Institute (FCCTI) attracted more prospective students with the addition of STEM-based learning.
Geared toward students who have completed grades 4, 5 and 6 in the Uniontown Area, Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin Area and Brownsville school districts, the camp is meant to let children sample the FCCTI’s fields of study, said Justin Grimm, cooperative education coordinator at the school.
From 11 options, students were able to choose their top six programs, going to two, three-hour sessions each day over the span of three days, Grimm said.
“Everybody always says they had a great time and what a great experience it is,” he said. “A lot of them say they’re sad they can’t keep doing it every year when they age out of it.”
Course choices including sports medicine, autobody, first aid, cosmetology, medical assisting, HVAC and advanced manufacturing were added this year to the camp’s staple programs like culinary arts, building construction and welding.
Grimm said the camp, held earlier this month, was at “maximum capacity” thanks to the variety of programs. About 250 students participated, up from 200 during last year’s camp, he said.
With interest in the FCCTI’s educational offerings growing, Grimm said they look forward to planning next year’s camp.
“We’ll definitely always have it,” he said. “It’s a really great experience for students as far as career exploration.”
