The Uniontown Salvation Army is launching its ‘Love in a Backpack’ program to provide 100 elementary students in the Laurel Highlands School District with food every weekend.
“The Salvation Army does a good job about helping out anyone in the community, but our students, like others in this area, could use the push,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace. “With our parents, some are unemployed due to COVID and some are in need. The Salvation Army is greatly appreciated and we thank them for their dedication to our community.”
Parents received letters at the end of the school year asking about any nutritional needs in the home when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. Laurel Highlands’ four elementary schools were selected based on need and existing programs, said caseworker Alyssa May. The program will cost about $5 per child each week, or $20,000 for the year, she said.
“We need to make sure the children are safe and that they are protected,” said Salvation Army Captain Danielle Hopping.
They hope to expand the program in the future to include additional schools, either within the Laurel Highlands school district or Uniontown Area School District.
They are looking for volunteers to pack bags on Wednesdays, which will be delivered to students at the end of the week in discreet packaging to take home in their backpacks.
The Salvation Army is collecting donations for the students’ bags. Canned goods should have pop tops so students can feed themselves if necessary, and food should be edible without cooking, May said.
Suggested items include canned soup, ravioli and SpaghettiOs or other canned pastas, single serve macaroni and cheese, raisins, granola bars, bagged popcorn, drink packets, bottled water, snack crackers, apple juice, veggie straws, canned or dried fruit, peanut butter and instant oatmeal.
For more information about participating, donating or volunteering, visit The Salvation Army Uniontown on Facebook or call 724-437-2031. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 32 W. Fayette Street in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.