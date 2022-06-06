Davis Road in Lower Tyrone Township will close today beginning at 7 a.m. between Sproat and Ellar roads.
State Department of Transportation crews will be working on a culvert replacement through Friday, June 17. A detour will be in place using Chinatown, Banning and Dawson/Scottdale roads.
