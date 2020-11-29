More than 20 projects in Fayette County were approved to receive funding through the Local Share Account program.
The commissioners recently approved the funding recommendations from the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority for the projects.
LSA funding is generated annually through the county’s share of gaming revenues derived from Nemacolin’s Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township.
Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Andrew French said this year’s requests totaled more than $1.6 million for 30 project proposals.
With $517,530 available, the commissioners selected 21 projects to receive partial funding. The LSA funding will be leveraged by more than $1 million from other funding sources.
“This year’s projects are distributed pretty well geographically,” French said. “Over the six years we’ve been administering this, every municipality has benefited from some project funded by the LSA program.”
French said the commissioners try to identify “high impact” projects which will have a broad effect on various municipalities when making their decisions.
Those projects selected include: public-safety equipment for Menallen and Redstone townships totaling $35,113; improvements to the East Side Fire Station in Connellsville at $50,000; $10,000 toward Ronco Park revitalization in German Township; $40,000 for the Construction of a Veteran’s Memorial Monument to be located at North Union Township Recreation Center and $275,000 for improvements and upgrades to the water delivery system in Fairchance Borough and Georges Township.
French said the LSA funding along with the other sources of funding for the projects will create a total impact of nearly $2 million countywide.
“This particular funding source is pretty flexible in what we can use it for, too, so you’ll always see a wide variety of projects on the recommendation list,” French said.
French will submit the recommended projects for DCED’s approval by Nov. 30.
For more information and a complete list of project details, contact the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority at 724-437-1547 or visit www.racfpa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.