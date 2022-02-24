A Luzerne Township man was arrested after state police said he assaulted his live-in girlfriend in front of their young children Monday night and then pointed a rifle at the woman’s brother when he tried to intervene.
Police said Troy Lee Bradey, 32, got into an argument with his girlfriend at their Trailer Court Road residence near Republic about 9:30 p.m. when he threw a plate of food and a cellphone at the woman.
Bradey then shoved their 8-year-old son against the wall, prompting the boy to run from the home, police said. Bradey is accused of then holding his girlfriend down and indecently assaulting her with his genitals in front of their 3-year-old daughter, before later holding his hands over the woman’s mouth and nose when she tried to call her mother for help.
Police said the woman’s brother, who overheard the struggle on the phone while he was at his mother’s house, went over to help when Bradey allegedly pointed a rifle at him. The brother was able to grab the loaded firearm away from Bradey and then hold him down to allow his sister and the two young children to leave the property.
Bradey faces a felony count of strangulation, along with misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault and corruption of minors. Bradey also faces three summary offenses of harassment. He is being held at the Fayette County jail on $100,000 bond.
