A Luzerne Township man faces accusations that he exposed himself in a local bar last week.
Jeffrey Allen Niper, 40, of 1109 Second St., faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to court records, Niper was at Jilly’s Tavern at 704 Hiller Ave. Feb. 24. At about 2 a.m., Niper came out of the restroom with his genitals exposed. Police said he sat down at the bar and began performing a sex act.
He then stood outside and continued to expose himself after the bartender left. According to police, surveillance cameras captured the incident.
Niper is scheduled to appear before District Judge Mike Defino for a preliminary hearing at 1:40 p.m. April 11.
