A Luzerne Township man is in jail without bond after taking Brownsville police on a high speed chase.
Luzerne Township man jailed after taking police on high speed chase
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:52 AM
Jeremy Yothers, 35, is charged with felonies of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor of driving under the influence.
According to the criminal complaint, police saw Yothers driving down Clover Street and turning onto Pearl Street at high speeds at about 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Police followed Yothers to Brownsville Road, where he lost control and hit a guardrail, causing the airbags to deploy. Yothers continued driving after this, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to the complaint.
Yothers attempted a U-turn at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Newell Road, but struck a police car.
According to the complaint, Yothers continued to drive until he eventually hit an embankment that disabled his car.
Yothers was arraigned Saturday morning before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond. According to online court records, Shimshock’s reasons include Yothers being a flight risk and a threat to himself and others.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 3.
