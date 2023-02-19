Republican Jennifer Maas is announcing her candidacy for Greene County Prothonotary for the May 16 primary election.
Maas running on Republican ticket for Greene County Prothonotary
Sunday, February 19, 2023 5:13 AM
Republican Jennifer Maas is announcing her candidacy for Greene County Prothonotary for the May 16 primary election.
As the current family-court coordinator in the prothonotary’s office, she is responsible for the processing of family division pleadings, protection from abuse orders, civil complaints, liens, judgments, appeals, passports applications and preparing writs and deposits.
Maas was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, to an American mother who worked as a translator for NATO and a German businessman. When Maas was 11, her family returned to the United States, where she attended Margaret Bell Middle School, adapting quickly by playing sports and excelling academically.
Occupational advancement prompted the family to relocate to Beaver County.
Maas was a member of Kent State University’s Honors College, from which she graduated summa cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts in German studies. At Kent, Maas acquired leadership experience working as a lead tutor for the university’s writing commons and serving as president of Kent’s Phi Sigma Iota Foreign Language National Honor Society Gamma Pi Chapter.
After graduation, Maas worked in the private sector for Citizens Bank, American Express and Hilton, where she learned how to effectively serve large and diverse customer bases. There, she acquired a skill set combining accountability, analytical problem solving and interpersonal communication to effectively address concerns and provide customized resolutions.
Maas also served in the public sector as a rural carrier associate for the United States Postal Service, where she said her diligent work ethic was a key factor in successfully serving hundreds of customers daily.
In spring 2021, Maas chose to return to Greene County to raise her elementary-age daughter in the conservative community she cherishes.
Maas served as judge of elections for Clarksville Borough in the 2022 election, is a member of the Greene County Safety Committee and Crosspoint Assembly of God in Carmichaels.
If elected, she said she intends to ensure that the prothonotary’s office continues to be rooted in core principles of integrity, compliance, accuracy, accountability and professionalism.
“I am running to uphold the exemplary standards set by current Prothonotary Susan White,” Maas said.
