While VCRs and VHS tapes haven’t been widely used for nearly 20 years, to Jimmy Rearick, they’re beloved items.
The Vanderbilt man, who is autistic, finds joy in his VHS Disney movies and “Scooby-Doo” shows. But finding VCRs – and tapes of the shows he likes to watch – isn’t quite as easy as it once was.
As his 45th birthday nears (it’s April 24), his family is hoping anyone who has an old VCR or tapes might consider gifting them to Rearick.
The idea came from family friend Samantha Colbert, who made an appeal on Facebook for VHS Disney tapes, VCRs or shirts with Disney characters.
“Jimmy always has his movies, and I have seen him get upset when they are destroyed,” said Colbert, who lives in Ohio. “My son is also autistic, so knowing how badly they cherish their belongings that are their ‘thing.’ I knew Jimmy would be thrilled to get ‘new’ movies or a VCR.”
A native of Tacoma, Washington, Rearick moved to live with his aunt and uncle in Vanderbilt when he was 11. Their daughter, Angela Kusko, said there wasn’t the same level of awareness and help for those with autism as there is now when he moved to Fayette County more than 30 years ago.
“We did take him to auditory training in Ohio, and we did see some improvements, but not much,” she said. “We came to terms with it; that he’d never be like the other kids.”
Rearick’s life, Kusko said, is full of love – he enjoys spending time with his family, going outside, and visiting with neighbors. And he especially treasures time spent watching television and movies. In fact, she said, he often carries around copies of his favorite VHS movies.
Over the years, the family has kept on the lookout for working VCRs. Now, they are down to having only three of the machines that ceased production nearly a decade ago.
“We don’t know what we’ll do when they are all broken and we can’t find any more,” Kusko said.
Colbert said folks may have the machines or tapes taking up space in a basement or attic – but sending those nearly obsolete items to the family would make Rearick’s day.
“The simple things in life are what matter,” she said. “It’s not the VHS movies that are being sent and donated, it’s the smile on Jimmy’s face and seeing him happy, and it’s the proof that goodness in society still exists.”
Kusko agreed. She said when her cousin receives a gift, especially ones as special as a VCR or VHS tapes, he gets so excited he starts shaking.
“(He’s) like a little kid on Christmas but 20 times more excited,” Kusko said.
Since Colbert made her initial social media post, Kusko said Rearick has received and opened some early gifts. Those that come from here on out, she said, will be set aside until his birthday to make it extra special for him.
Colbert said it’s a reminder of just how kind people are.
“They don’t even know Jimmy, and they are happy to help and spend their money to ship these to him,” she said.
Rearick wears the size extra-large in men’s shirts, and Kusko said he also likes clocks, calendars and radios. Anyone who wants to send him a VCR, tapes or any of those items, can do so by sending it to Jimmy Rearick, P.O. Box 512, Vanderbilt, Pa., 15486.
