COVID-19 may alter plans, but it won’t stop a Uniontown family’s tradition of providing meals for people for Christmas.
The Mahoney family will host its 13th annual Christmas dinner for those in need, providing pre-packaged grab-and-go meals on Christmas day.
Meg Howard said the tradition was started after her father, former state Rep. Tim Mahoney, got the idea during a church service about helping those in need.
“He thought about what we can do as a family to help those in the area,” Howard said.
“It popped right into my mind,” Mahoney said. “It’s grown ever since.”
What started with Howard’s parents and her siblings in 2007 continued and grew with spouses and children. It now involves three generations including 15 family members ranging in ages of 5 to 65.
Mahoney said it’s an unbelievable feeling to see his grandkids out there serving people and volunteering.
“It’s not all about toys, it’s about helping people,” he said.
Howard said the family’s Christmas-day tradition has been infused over time that the grandchildren have been volunteering and asking about what they can do this year for the dinner.
However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the normal restaurant-style dinner service wasn’t in the cards. The family instead opted to move forward offering grab-and-go meals as well as delivery.
“I don’t know what it’s going to look like this year,” Howard said. “We have to do it differently because of COVID-19, but we’ll make sure we get as many meals out as we can.”
Mahoney said Hartsek Family Catering in Uniontown has been with them since the beginning with catering the meals, and that won’t change this year, and he plans to have a hot-chocolate tent on site as well.
Howard said the family served 150 dinners last year, but based on reactions on social media and the fact that COVID-19 has put people out of work and financially hurt them, Howard said she’s expecting an increase in the number of holiday meals this year.
Because of COVID-19, they cannot accept food donations, but are accepting monetary donations as the family relies on those donations as they also pay for the meals out of pocket.
She added that there is no deadline to call and request a free meal that can be picked up or delivered. She said they’d even try to accommodate requests on the day of the dinner.
The only requirement for a grab-and-go meal is that the person picking it up must be wearing a mask while doing so.
“Anyone can call to get a meal,” Howard said, adding that a meal doesn’t necessarily have to go to someone who’s homeless or cannot afford a meal. The meals are also for those who may be living alone, and cannot make their own Christmas dinner.
“I think it will continue for generations to come,” Mahoney said.
The service will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at the New Uniontown Diner, 58 E. Fayette St., Uniontown.
Those interested in requesting a meal, wanting to donate or needing additional information are asked to call 724-984-8894 and leave a message.
