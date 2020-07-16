Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic was appointed the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland by Pope Francis on Thursday.
Malesic will take over for Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez, who was installed as the Archbishop of Philadelphia in February.
Pope Francis appointed Malesic the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg in 2015.
The Greensburg Diocese includes Fayette, Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties and serves more than 140,000 parishioners.
Malesic, a Harrisburg native, was ordained to the priesthood in 1987.
As bishop in the Greensburg Diocese, Malesic established an Opioid Task Force that instituted dozens of parish-based addiction ministries.
In 2019, he established The Diocese of Greensburg Comprehensive Reconciliation Initiative to help survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The initiative included a survivors’ compensation fund, an opportunity for survivors to have personal interaction with an objective fund administrator, as well as counseling, spiritual guidance and pastoral care for anyone impacted by clergy abuse in the diocese.
“Their stories, their pain and their anguish have had a tremendous impact on me,” Malesic said. “This was more than a fund. This is a commitment to listening and supporting the same people we have failed to protect.”
As the COVID-19 virus hit the area, Malesic hosted the diocese’s first virtual Holy Week, and continues to live-stream Sunday Mass.
Earlier this month, he announced the start of the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership, made possible by an anonymous $2.4 million donation.
The commitment was combined with $1.7 million donated by more than 100 other individuals and businesses to establish a scholarship for students who wish to attend any of the 12 Catholic schools in the diocese.
Pittsburgh Diocese Bishop David Zubik called Malesic’s appointment “a blessing for the Diocese of Cleveland.”
“For the last five years, Bishop Malesic has been an exceptional pastor to the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg. He has also been a very good neighbor,” Zubik said. “He and I have worked together closely and often on many issues of the Church in southwestern Pennsylvania.”
“Bishop Malesic has shown what it means to be a servant leader in the Diocese of Greensburg, giving wise and gentle guidance in difficult times and especially in his outreach to people devastated by opioid addiction. I will miss my friend and co-worker in the vineyard. Many will miss him in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Zubik said.
The Diocese of Cleveland includes eight counties in north-central Ohio and serves nearly 700,000 Catholics.
Malesic will be installed during a Mass in Cleveland on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.