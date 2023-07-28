A Fayette County man is accused of attempting to lure two children into his vehicle while at a park in Perry Township before threatening to kill state police troopers – and then trying to bribe them – as they arrested him Thursday night.
Antonio D. Steadman, 50, of Perryopolis, faces felony charges of child luring and bribery in connection with the alleged incident around 7:30 p.m. at Whitsett Town Park.
State police said a boy and girl were playing at the park when Steadman called them over to his pickup truck and asked them to get into his vehicle. Steadman was shirtless at the time and appeared be heavily intoxicated as he dropped a beer can out of his truck, according to police.
Troopers were called to Whitsett and began searching for Steadman’s vehicle, which they located a block away from the park. When police attempted to stop his vehicle, Steadman drove away, but was stopped on First Street. Police brought the two children to the scene, and they identified Steadman as the person who spoke to them earlier that night.
As Steadman was being arrested, he allegedly threatened to kill the troopers, but then immediately offered them $50,000 if they released him from custody, according to investigators.
District Judge Jennifer Jeffries arraigned Steadman early Friday, and she sent him to Fayette County jail without bail. In addition to the two felony charges, Steadman also faces misdemeanor counts of child luring, terroristic threats, driving under the influence of alcohol and four charges of disorderly conduct, according to online court records.
His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.