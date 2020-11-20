A Smithfield man was charged for allegedly driving under the influence of multiple drugs and passing out with his 6-year-old son in the car outside a Uniontown bar.
Charles Samuel Smith, 36, of Georges Creek Road was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of driving under the influence.
According to court paperwork, Uniontown City Police were called to Darby's Pub on Morgantown Street at about 11:30 a.m. June 24 after an employee called police to check on the boy. The employee told police Smith was in the driver's seat "nodding off" and he "could barely stay awake" while the boy was in the passenger seat. The employee checked on the boy, who said he was thirsty, and she brought him inside briefly to get a root beer.
Police said Smith was found with a crack pipe, and a blood test indicated he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norphentanyl in his system. He was arraigned Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $10,000. Smith was released later that day after bail was posted on his behalf.
