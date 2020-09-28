A man and woman were held for court Monday for allegedly shooting a 52-year-old man to death outside his Connellsville home, then kidnapping a 16-year-old boy.
Connellsville police said Keith Scott Bradshaw, 32, of Everson had a previous relationship with the boy, Damion Mickey. The teen confided to his mother’s fiancé, William Stewart, he wanted out of the relationship. Stewart was shot dead on his porch a few days later and Mickey was taken from his Fairview Avenue home at gunpoint. Marjorie Ann Jay, 37, of Connellsville was also charged for allegedly conspiring with Bradshaw in the Feb. 18 kidnapping and homicide.
Mickey testified Bradshaw threatened to kill him and his mom when he ended the relationship. Days before the shooting, Bradshaw allegedly showed up at Stewart’s home, again threatened Mickey and his mom, and fought Stewart when the teen refused to leave with him.
Mickey had been living with Bradshaw between August and February. About two weeks before the shooting, Bradshaw, Mickey, Stewart, his son, and Mickey’s mom, Heather Mickey, were on vacation in Orlando. Bradshaw was “screaming and yelling” at Mickey on the trip, the teen testified. He told Stewart that he wanted out of the relationship and “wanted to come home” to live with Stewart and his mom.
“He said, ‘It’s gonna be alright. We’ll take you home’,” Damion Mickey testified.
The day of the shooting, Bradshaw and Jay allegedly jumped the fence of Stewart’s home at about 2:45 a.m., carrying a gun, baton, taser, two pairs of metal handcuffs, leg shackles and duct tape. Stewart went outside to take his dogs out, spotted them and told them to get off his property, police said.
Both Jay and Bradshaw claimed in police interviews the other was responsible for pulling the trigger.
“’Bill (Stewart) said, ‘What did I do wrong, Keith?’ and the next thing I know he was being shot,’” Jay’s statement said.
Bradshaw claimed Jay attacked Stewart with a baton and shot him.
Stewart was shot multiple times in the chest. Then, Bradshaw allegedly went into the house, pointed a gun at Mickey and walked him out to his car at gunpoint, going by Stewart’s body on the porch.
“I was thinking he was gonna shoot me next,” Damion Mickey testified.
Police issued an Amber alert for the teen and agencies searched for them while Bradshaw drove the teen around for hours. At one point, he drove into the woods where he threatened to kill himself and the teen. He then drove across state lines and dumped the gun in West Virginia, and later called his mom telling her he was not coming home, the teen testified.
Bradshaw told Mickey it was Jay who killed Stewart, but the boy testified he did not believe him. Bradshaw said if Mickey told the police he killed Stewart, he would send someone to kill him, he said.
At about 8 a.m., Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi called Bradshaw and confirmed Mickey was with him and uninjured. Bradshaw told Kendi he witnessed a homicide, and that he would be home shortly.
Bradshaw was arrested by state police near Chambersburg at about 9:45 a.m., and Mickey was rescued.
Jay was taken into custody moments after the shooting, when she was spotted by Connellsville Police running away from Fairview Avenue, wearing dark clothing and attempting to hide. She gave police her sister’s name, and later admitted she gave a fake name because she was on state parole. She was found with a bag containing the taser and other items.
Jay told police Bradshaw asked her to come with him to talk to Mickey, saying he was upset about the breakup. She said Bradshaw told her he did not want anyone to get hurt, but packed items to incapacitate the teen. Bradshaw planned to tie up the teen and take him to his Everson home, her statement said.
During her interview with police, she repeatedly said Stewart should not have been harmed, Connellsville Police Det. Tom Patton testified.
“’That poor man on Fairview, he shouldn’t have gotten shot. He didn’t do anything wrong,’” Patton read from Jay’s interview transcript.
Bradshaw and Jay are both charged with homicide, kidnapping and conspiracy. They are jailed in Fayette County Prison without bail.
