A Uniontown man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a small SUV in Wharton Township Friday.
Charles Herbert Moore III, 21, of East Craig Avenue was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to court paperwork, Victoria L. Teets told state police the father of her children, Stephen Gentile, and Moore, his friend, arrived at 333 Chalkhill Ohiopyle Road to pick up an ATV, and she and Gentile got into an argument. Gentile left on the ATV, and Moore started to leave in the Ford Escape at about 4 p.m.
Police said Moore reversed to leave and then drove forward, hitting Teets and throwing her into a bush, she reportedly told authorities. She said he continued to drive through the bush and the yard, and did not stop to check on her.
Teets told police she is 8 months pregnant with a high-risk pregnancy. She reported stomach pain and pain in her arm. Police said she had pine needles on her, but did not have visible injuries. She was evaluated by Fayette EMS. Police did not say whether she required further treatment.
Moore was arraigned Friday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic, who set bail at $35,000. Moore was unable to post bail. Charges were filed Monday before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
