A Uniontown man allegedly approached a Laurel Highlands Middle School student at his bus stop Tuesday morning and made lewd comments, asking the boy to leave with him.
Tyler Michael Grissinger, 20, of Pershing Court was charged with misdemeanor counts of luring child into motor vehicle and corruption of minors.
Police said Grissinger approached the boy at a bus stop in Hopwood and asked him if he had "free time" and if he would "go down the road with him" before propositioning the child.
The boy reportedly told police he just looked at the man, who answered, "Don't look at me like I'm a weird person." The boy called his mother and stepfather, giving them a description of the man and telling them he went toward the Circle K convenience store, police said in court documents. The boy's stepfather found the man in the area and took pictures of him, which he gave state police. A Circle K employee told police a man matching the description was in the store wearing dirty clothes and acting strangely.
State police Trooper Kristina Daerr found Grissinger about half a mile from the scene and asked what he was doing. He reportedly told her he was waiting for a bus to school. He told her he knew why she was there, but denied propositioning the boy. He reportedly said "Stop looking at me like I'm weird" several times and told her he took shots of alcohol that morning and used synthetic marijuana.
Grissinger was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $100,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
(0) comments
