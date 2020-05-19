A man was arrested after a foot chase with police after he drunkenly went to a South Connellsville home in the middle of the night, and was held at gunpoint by the homeowner.
Aaron Joseph Colbert, 25, of East Apple Street was reportedly refusing to leave a Wine Street residence at about 2:30 a.m. Police said the homeowner called 911. He told police he was protecting himself and his family, and did not fire shots.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Colbert was running away when South Connellsville Officer-in-Charge Jim Shaw arrived. Shaw spotted Colbert at the intersection of East Gibson Avenue and Chestnut Street, where he told him to stop and come toward him. Shaw said Colbert shouted and walked away, then began running on Chestnut Street and tripped and fell.
Police said Colbert got up and turned left through a yard, tripping and falling again. Connellsville City Police and a K-9 joined the chase, as Colbert ran through two more yards, climbed a wall and went into a creek bed before he was apprehended.
Court paperwork indicated he smelled of alcohol and seemed to be under the influence. He was unable to give his address or say why he was running, and was taken to the emergency room for evaluation, authorities said.
No one was injured in the home, police said. Surveillance footage captured the incident.
Colbert was charged with two counts of flight to avoid apprehension and one count each of defiant trespass and public drunkenness.
He was arraigned Sunday morning by on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
