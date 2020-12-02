A Uniontown man is behind bars after he allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill police who were called to his house for a domestic dispute, while four children were inside.
Fredrick G. Huff, 39, allegedly claimed he had a bomb. He surrendered after about 30 minutes at 25 East Kerr Street, where Uniontown City Police were called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The response included 10 state police troopers, four Fayette County sheriff deputies and a Strategic Response Team agent from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. A Fayette EMS unit was also on standby.
According to court paperwork, Huff’s ex-girlfriend, Jody Phelan, called 911 reporting Huff was breaking “everything” in the residence and said Huff wanted police to “bring all their guns and ammunition.” The 911 call taker overheard Huff saying he “will shoot all you cops,” “I have guns, I have grenades,” and “I will blow myself up.”
Phelan met police at the door, and said the children and dogs were upstairs with Huff. He was reportedly shouting from upstairs, “Don’t come up here. I’ll shoot you all.” Police advanced to the third floor while one officer evacuated the children and dogs from the house.
Phelan reported to police Huff broke her cellphone and threw it at her chest before officers arrived.
Huff reportedly said multiple times he wanted to kill every officer in the house and told an officer to kill him at least 20 times. He allegedly said he would begin shooting if anyone came upstairs. Officers eventually convinced Huff to surrender peacefully.
He was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and bomb threats, all misdemeanors. He was arraigned Monday evening before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $75,000. Huff remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
