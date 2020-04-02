A transient man from Indiana state was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a pickup truck from a North Union Township business just after midnight Thursday.
Scott Lafave, 42, was arraigned Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who denied bail because Lafave refused to answer questions, has no permanent address and is a flight risk, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Lafave was spotted on security cameras at Fayette Rental Solutions at 495 Connellsville Street, getting into a white Ford F350 and trying to leave the enclosed lot. The victim, whose name was not in the affidavit, stood in front of the locked and closed gate trying to stop the man from leaving. Lafave tried to exit another way, and hit several cement mixers in the process. He fled on foot, and the victim chased him until he tripped at 18 Bouquet Street and fell. State police took him into custody, and he reportedly refused to identify himself and acted "extremely uncooperative."
He had printed walking directions from Uniontown to Reading, which took him passed 495 Connellsville Street.
Lafave was charged with theft, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of motor vehicles. He remains in Fayette County Prison.
