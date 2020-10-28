A West Virginia man is behind bars for allegedly fleeing state police on Interstate 79 in Greene County Tuesday night.
State police in Waynesburg joined the pursuit at about 9:30 p.m. when Alante Martell Nelson, 27, of Morgantown allegedly crossed the state line on the interstate.
According to court paperwork, Nelson’s vehicle was “brought to an induced stop” by two pursuing police vehicles near mile marker 8.5. Nelson and two passengers were taken into custody. He was reportedly driving with an invalid Michigan license, and did not provide vehicle registration or proof of insurance.
He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, along with several traffic violations. Nelson was arraigned Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge David Curt Balint, who set bail at $100,000. Nelson remains in Greene County jail in lieu of bail.
