A Perryopolis man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife in front of their two sons Saturday night.
Jason Allyn Lindsey, 41, of 178 Clark Road was charged with strangulation and simple assault. His wife, Taylor Patrice Lindsey, 37, was also charged with simple assault in the alleged altercation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Taylor Lindsey went to the house at about 9:30 p.m. to gather some of her things. Jason Lindsey allegedly blocked her path, punched her, shoved her and grabbed her by the throat for several seconds, causing dizziness. When he let go of her, she tried to go inside again, and he allegedly hit her on the back of the leg with a wooden deck ornament. She fell to the ground, and police said her clothes were covered in mud. Two children told police they saw Jason Lindsey shove her.
Jason Lindsey was arraigned Sunday afternoon before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $35,000 unsecured, meaning Lindsey did not have to post bail as a condition of release. Taylor Lindsey was arraigned on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
