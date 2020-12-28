A Connellsville man was arrested by state police Friday, accused of firing two shots from a handgun at a vehicle Thursday.
Mark Joshua Wadsworth, 24, of 224 E. Apple St., allegedly drove his vehicle into a gravel pull off area on Rich Hill Road. Destiny Ohler, driving behind his vehicle, attempted to pass him, and related to police that she saw Wadsworth holding a silver handgun, according to court paperwork filed in the case.
Ohler allegedly heard two gun shots as she passed his vehicle, and her vehicle’s back left tire became deflated.
State police reported that Wadsworth admitted to firing two shots in the direction of Ohler’s vehicle. Madison Kendi, a passenger in Wadsworth’s vehicle, said she saw Wadsworth retrieve the handgun from his backpack and discharge two rounds toward Ohler’s vehicle, according to police.
Wadsworth is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000. The preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 4.
