A woman was shot in the hip inside a Uniontown home Thursday night when a man allegedly shot through the door and went inside looking for another person.
Police found Darrell D. “Baby D” Gregg, 29, of Wayne Street in Uniontown at McPatton’s Pub about two hours after he allegedly shot Donna Engle at about 10:40 p.m. at 167 East Coffey Street. He was found with 50 stamp bags of heroin, police said.
Engle was alert and coherent on the scene, according to Uniontown City Police. Officers applied a tourniquet and called for Fayette EMS to expedite their arrival, court documents said. Engle was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was not immediately released.
Police said Steven Friend, Engle’s nephew, received a phone call from Joc Johns saying Gregg was going to his house to shoot him. “Do not answer the door,” he told him. Right then, police said, Friend heard a gunshot and ran downstairs to find his aunt laying on the couch saying she was shot.
Gregg reportedly kicked in the door holding a handgun, followed by his girlfriend, Cierra Wilcosky. Wilcosky is Friend’s ex-girlfriend, according to court paperwork. Gregg allegedly put the gun to the back of Friend’s head, saying “Where is Joc?” Friend repeatedly said he was not there, and told him to search the house. Gregg allegedly turned Friend around, put the gun to his mouth and demanded again, “Where is Joc?” Friend took the gun from Gregg’s hand and tossed it away from them. The two wrestled as Gregg repeatedly said he did not want to fight Friend, according to court documents.
Wilcosky shouted to Gregg, “If they said he is not here and to check the house, then he is not here,” the affidavit said. She reportedly told Gregg she had the gun, and they left.
During the altercation, Friend’s girlfriend and her four children were hiding in a closet, police said.
Police received a tip Gregg was at the bar. They found him there, “highly intoxicated, uncooperative and unwilling to speak with police,” according to court documents.
Moments later, police were called for a disturbance at 33 Millview Street and found Wilcosky. She gave police a full statement that corroborated other witness accounts. She was not facing any charges as of Friday morning.
Gregg is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, burglary, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Gregg was arraigned Friday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who denied bail in the case for the protection of victims and witnesses.
