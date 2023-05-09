A Somerset County man was arraigned last week on charges of vehicular homicide for a 2021 wreck in Bullskin Township that left two people dead.
Thomas Edward Wiencek, 62, of Stoystown is charged by state police with felonies of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2021 accident at the intersection of Route 31 and Pleasant Valley Road. According to the criminal complaint, Wiencek drove through a red light while headed east on Route 31. He then struck a vehicle being operated by Lee Roy Welker, 70. His wife, Diane S. Welker, 69, was sitting in the passenger seat.
Lee Welker died at the scene while Diane Welker died after being transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. According to their obituaries, the Welkers lived in Mount Pleasant.
A motorist who was directly behind Wiencek at the time of the accident said the light was red when he drove through it. Security footage from a nearby business also showed the light being red, according to the complaint.
Wiencek was arraigned last Wednesday, and released on $100,000 unsecured bond. He faces a May 17 preliminary hearing in the case.
