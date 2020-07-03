A Greensboro man allegedly fled police from Greene County into West Virginia, where he was taken into custody after jumping into a river, state police said.
Theodore Eugene Gibbs, 28, who was wanted on a Fayette County bench warrant for aggravated assault, was spotted by Greene County Regional Police driving a U-Haul truck at about 8 p.m. June 26.
They initiated a traffic stop with state police and Greene County sheriff’s deputies.
In the pursuit, Gibbs’ female passenger jumped from his vehicle and suffered a minor injury. Gibbs also reportedly hit a state police vehicle.
State police said Gibbs also nearly hit a pedestrian on Rolling Meadows Road.
State police said the pursuit encompassed 12 roads from 255 Elm Drive to State Route 2011 at the West Virginia line.
Police said Gibbs drove between 83 and 94 miles per hour in 45-mph zones and 70 in a 25-mph zone. He reportedly passed seven vehicles “in an extremely unsafe manner,” crossed the double yellow line 56 times and the fog line 31 times.
His passenger, who was not identified, tried to jump from the vehicle several times, police said. She jumped from the vehicle in West Virginia, suffering a minor injury, and Gibbs hit a guard rail and a state police vehicle.
Gibbs jumped into a river nearby, where he was taken into custody by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
In Pennsylvania, he was charged with two counts each of fleeing or eluding officers, recklessly endangering another person and more than 100 traffic violations.
He remains in custody in West Virginia, where he is facing separate charges.
