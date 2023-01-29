Bail has been denied for a Centre County man accused of assaulting a nurse and patient at Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, on Thursday.
Man charged in assault of nurse, patient at Highlands Hospital
By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Sunday, January 29, 2023 9:17 AM
Bail has been denied for a Centre County man accused of assaulting a nurse and patient at Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, on Thursday.
Connellsville Police charged Michael Thomas Babin, 32, of Bellefonte, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on Jan. 26.
According to the affidavit, nurse Angela Metzger was walking into a secure nursing station and closing the door when Babin placed his foot in the path of the door, preventing it from closing.
When Metzger told him he wasn’t allowed in the area, Babin punched her five or six times in the face, court documents state.
Babin then approached patient Bryant Haupt in the hallway and informed Haupt that the fire alarm was going off and they needed to leave. Haupt declined, and Babin picked up Haupt and slammed him to the ground, causing Haupt to hit his head on a door.
Babin is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 before Haggerty.
