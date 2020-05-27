A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was between 3 and 7 years old from 1992 to 1996.
John Charles Demark Jr. of Basinger Road in Uniontown allegedly sexually abused her multiple times throughout the four-year period. At the time, he lived at Holiday Mobile Home Park. He was 18 to 22 years old during the alleged abuse.
He was charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault by state police. Demark was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
