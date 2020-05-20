A Connellsville man was charged this week for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a 5-year-old boy in Dunbar Township March 23.
Andrew Ray Martin, 34, of South Pittsburgh Street is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, along with several traffic violations.
According to court paperwork, state police were called to Leisenring Vanderbilt and Duck Pond roads at about 10 p.m., where a BMW was found with disabling damage under an electric cow fence. The property owner, Rose Joseph, heard the crash and down to help. She reportedly told police the driver said they were fine, took a crying child from the backseat and ran into the woods. The boy had blood on his face and said he had glass in his eye. Police found open beer bottles inside and outside the vehicle and a small amount of suspected marijuana in the center console. The vehicle was registered to Martin, whose license was suspended for DUI.
At about 12:20 a.m., the boy's mother, Megan Hixson, called state police for a welfare check. Police said the boy and Martin were found hiding in a bedroom of a relative's house. The boy had recent injuries, and his clothes were wet and soiled, police said. The boy was given to his mother. He was interviewed the following day with Fayette County Children and Youth Services, and said Martin was driving and fled to avoid police and EMS, court documents indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.