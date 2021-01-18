A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, alleging three state troopers arrested a convenience store employee over a false assault allegation.
Attorney Joel Sansone filed the lawsuit on behalf of his client, Tarsem Lal, and named as defendants Trooper Justin Handlin and two other unnamed troopers with state police in Uniontown.
Lal, an immigrant seeking asylum, worked at the Circle K in South Union Township as a cashier.
On April 16, 2019, Lal and a female co-worker were instructed to wash coffee pots in the kitchen and after they did so, the co-worker went outside to smoke and returned with her boyfriend.
The boyfriend shouted at Lal that he touched the co-worker while they were washing coffee pots, Sansone wrote.
The store’s owners arrived and reviewed the security footage, which contradicted the co-worker’s story and indicated that an assault didn’t happen at the time it was alleged, the suit claimed.
The defendants in the lawsuit then arrived at the store and took the co-worker’s statement outside, and then entered the store, where the lawsuit claimed the store’s owner told the troopers the security footage contradicted the co-worker’s story.
Lal was handcuffed and detained by the two troopers without having a statement taken, according to the lawsuit, and was transported to the state police barracks.
Lal was charged with attempted rape and other charges and detained for 10 months in Fayette County Prison despite the video footage and lab results that showed no DNA evidence supported the allegations, Sansone wrote.
On Jan. 31, Lal’s criminal charges were dropped, but his immigration status was negatively affected, and he suffered severe emotional trauma and distress, the filing claimed.
Lal is seeking compensatory general damages and special damages including legal fees.
