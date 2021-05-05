An East McKeesport man was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face in the front yard of a South Union Township home Tuesday.
State police said Tony R. Leasure, 30, and Nicole Toth, no age or address listed, were driving to a gas station around 11:30 p.m. when they started arguing because she did not take him to buy drugs.
At some point during the argument, police said, Leasure threw Toth’s phone out of the window, and she stopped the car to retrieve it.
While she was out of the vehicle, he drove about 30 feet onto Grandview Terrace, according to court paperwork.
Toth ran after the vehicle and Leasure allegedly stopped the vehicle, got out and started punching her in the face.
Police said when Ralph Cavinee, a resident of 1 Grandview Terrace, heard a commotion and came outside, Leasure fled.
When police arrived, they said Toth had blood covering her face, a swollen mouth and eyes, a cut above her lip and a missing front tooth.
Leasure is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned Wednesday morning, and is being held in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.