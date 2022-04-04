A Pittsburgh man was charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a man Sunday night outside of a Uniontown bar.
DeShawn Torriel “CJ” Russell, 24, shot Dwayne McLemore, 37, once in the back outside of Sails Inn, Uniontown police said. Police said McLemore was flown to a trauma hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said the shooting, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., appeared to be spillover from a fight that started inside of the bar a short time earlier.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on Monday, police obtained security footage from inside and outside a bar that showed a man, later identified as Russell, standing outside the bar with a .45 caliber gun in his hand.
Police said the footage showed Russell walking to an SUV and pointing the gun at McLemore, who is from the Uniontown area.
As McLemore shut the passenger door to the vehicle, police said, Russell walked toward the door with the gun raised, pointed the firearm at McLemore, and opened the passenger door. According to court paperwork, the video then showed a spent shell casing being ejected from the firearm.
The SUV pulled away from the scene and out of view of security cameras, police said.
In addition to attempted homicide, Russell was also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited possession of a firearm before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
Police said Russell pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in Westmoreland County in 2017, and is not permitted to possess a firearm.
A warrant has been issued for Russell’s arrest.
