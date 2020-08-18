A man is behind bars for allegedly swinging a sledgehammer and a pair of hedge clippers at people outside a South Union Township apartment building.
Richard Michael Burella, 38, of East Fayette Street was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault for the alleged incident at about 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at 220 Crossland Avenue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Burella damaged a windshield belonging to Emma Reynolds. She and Albert Coven, who also lives at the apartment, were looking at the damage when Burella came out swinging a 5-pound sledgehammer and hedge clippers. Coven was hit in the hand when he tried to protect his face, police said. Burella then allegedly motioned toward Andrew Edenfield and swung the hedge clippers at him. The two had a scuffle, police said.
Burella reportedly admitted to state police he smoked marijuana and drank beer before the altercation.
He was arraigned Thursday evening before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $50,000. Burella remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.