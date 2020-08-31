A Hopwood man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife with a gun, and trying to hit her with his pickup truck.
Roy Nathaniel Workman, 55, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case: Paula Workman and her husband were arguing at their 408 Coolspring Jumonville Road home at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly hit her in the head with a Ruger .22-caliber rifle and hit her on the hand with a screwdriver. He allegedly said he would “put a bullet in her head,” Trooper Michael Parlak wrote in the affidavit. Workman allegedly tried to hit her with his Toyota truck in the driveway.
Police said she had a contusion on her head and on her right hand. She told police Workman was convicted of arson and not permitted to possess a gun, and that he had a cache of weapons in the home. She consented to a search of the home, and police found six rifles inside, police said.
Police found Workman at a Bitner Road address in Smock, and took him into custody. In an interview with police, he admitted to having an argument with his wife, and said the guns in the home were his, court documents indicated.
He was arraigned late Saturday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $50,000. Workman remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bond.
