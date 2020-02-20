A Brownsville man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a person outside a pizza shop Saturday night.
Ronald "Ronny" Edwin Rainey Jr., 45, was charged with attempted robbery, simple assault and attempted theft.
Police said Rainey was at Georgio's Subs & Pizza, along with Zachary Lewis and his mother, Nancy Lewis. The mother and son, who were eating dinner at about 10 p.m., told police Rainey seemed to be highly intoxicated and approached them asking for money. They did not give him any, and he helped them bag up sodas when they were leaving about an hour later, according to court paperwork.
Rainey allegedly approached them as they were walking home up the hill nearby, and grabbed Zachary Lewis by the arm. Rainey allegedly demanded he give him money about three times. The Lewises ran back to the pizza shop and called 911.
State police found Rainey at his mother's house "passed out asleep" in his underwear beside clothes that matched the description of clothing the Lewises gave police. Rainey denied any contact with Zachary Lewis, but confirmed he was at Georgio's and left at about 11 p.m., police said.
Rainey was arraigned early Sunday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $20,000. Rainey remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
