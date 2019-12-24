A Grindstone woman called 911 Saturday night saying she and her boyfriend were cornered in a bedroom by a man attacking them with a metal baseball bat.
Kenneth Thomas Paroda, 20, of 298 Georges Fairchance Road allegedly broke into the 2nd Street home at about 8:45 p.m. and assaulted Michael Haines and his girlfriend, Stephanie Reda. Redstone Township Police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police found Haines disoriented and bleeding from the head. He had trouble standing and also had visible injuries to his ear, chest and neck, according to court paperwork. Reda's wrist was swollen and appeared disfigured, according to police. They were both taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Paroda and Haines got into an argument over the phone earlier that night. Paroda allegedly broke in through a back door which had been bolt locked, and threatened to kill Haines. He allegedly screamed he was "going to kill everyone" and hit Haines multiple times in the head, face and body. Reda attempted to get in between the two, and she was hit in the wrist, police said.
Paroda left the scene before police arrived in a gold Crown Victoria. He is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and simple assault. Charges were filed Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.