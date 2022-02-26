An arrest warrant was issued for a Lebanon County man who allegedly broke a co-worker’s jaw at a South Union Township hotel.
In charges filed Thursday, state police alleged Alexie M. Alarcon, 41, of Lebanon punched Arthur Kelly at the Ramada Inn, where both were staying while on a Nov. 10 business trip.
Police said Alarcon told them he punched Kelly, whose age and address were not provided, after Kelly said something about Alarcon’s wife. At the scene, Kelly told police that his mouth was bleeding and some of his teeth were loose, but he refused medical attention.
Kelly went to Geisinger Hospital in Danville days after the incident and told police that his jaw was broken in two places and he had to have his jaw wired shut, according to the complaint.
Alarcon was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.