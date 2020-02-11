Charges have been filed against a Berks County man who allegedly broke inside a Monessen home to steal copper.
John Bennett, , 46, of Reading was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal intent and criminal mischief in magisterial district court 10-1-03.
At 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Monessen Police were called to an abandoned house along 3rd Street where a man was seen inside with a flashlight. When officers arrived, court paperwork indicated they heard someone moving around inside the house and noted the basement door was open.
Once police from Rostraver Township and North Belle Vernon police arrived, officers opened the basement door to find Bennett standing in the basement, police said.
The complaint indicated police saw a bucket of cut copper pipes, water all over the floor and Bennett wearing a pair of gloves and holding two flashlights.
Police contacted the owner of the jp,e, who told them nobody has lived in the house for years, but the structure was locked and secured.
Bennett is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison with bond set at $15,000.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 in Magisterial District Court 10-1-03.
