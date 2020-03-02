A man who was recently released from prison allegedly broke into his neighbor’s house in LaBelle and choked her and her son Sunday, saying he was chasing a demon dog for Satan.
State police said Terry Murphy, 31, of LaBelle was on a five to six day “bender” where he used crystal meth repeatedly without sleeping or eating. He was released from State Correctional Institution at Fayette about two weeks ago.
Troopers responded to 745 Riverside Drive at about 2:20 p.m., where Megan Lyncavage, 28, told officers Murphy was screaming about a demon dog and said Jesus would save them. He allegedly choked Lyncavage and her 14-year-old son in front of her 3- and 8-year-old daughters while saying “Praise God.” He allegedly picked up the older daughter and said “Praise God.”
Lyncavage’s husband, John McDonald, came home and told Murphy to “get out before he gets hurt.” McDonald removed him and Murphy left. Neighbors surrounded him until police arrived, according to court paperwork.
Police said he was combative when he was taken into custody and disorderly at Uniontown Hospital, where he was taken for medical evaluation. He was released from the hospital and arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $25,000.
Murphy was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and two counts each of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
Murphy has a criminal history including charges of burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
