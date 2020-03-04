An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Uniontown man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a man and injured a woman.
State police said John Joseph Riggen Sr., 36, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu which left the road at 772 Woodside Old Frame Road in Nicholson Township May 19, 2017, hit a utility pole and flipped. David Michael Elsbury, 62, was flown to a hospital, where he died two days later. Stacey Nicole Clark, 30, of Uniontown was also injured. Riggen fled on foot with injuries and was apprehended near the scene. Both Riggen and Clark submitted to blood draws, and were found to be under the influence, according to court documents.
Clark was charged as the driver in the fatal crash on March 19, 2018, and is still facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges. Riggen was charged after “new information” became available Tuesday, Trooper Jason Hatalsky wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed in Riggen’s case.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower declined to elaborate on the new information, but said a motion would be filed “at some point” in Clark’s case.
Riggen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.16 percent, or double the legal limit, according to the affidavit. Police determined Riggen was allegedly driving about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash.
He is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, accident involving death or injury, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death or injury while not properly licensed and two counts each of DUI and recklessly endangering another person.
Riggen has an extensive criminal history stretching back to 2003 which includes charges of DUI and fleeing police. In July 2011, police were seeking Riggen in two felony cases. He was charged with aggravated assault on a woman, Samantha Clark, Elsbury’s stepdaughter. Riggen escaped constables and police who tried to arrest him at the time.
Elsbury was a member of the Ronco Volunteer Fire Department, mechanic and graduate of Brownsville High School. He had five children, one who died along with his wife, according to his obituary.
