A Uniontown man is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly defecated in Marshal Park Friday morning, where he could be seen by a man, woman and child.
Uniontown City Police charged Jeffery Alan Platt, 62, of Mifflin Avenue after an officer recognized him from a video of the incident.
Police said a witness filmed Platt from the library at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Police interviewed Platt, who told officers he was headed to the library when he suddenly needed to relieve himself, adding, “That is embarrassing.”
He is charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
