A Uniontown man is behind bars after he allegedly rammed his girlfriend's vehicle and smashed her windshield outside Sweet Pea's gas station in North Union Township.
Joe Earl Hines, 20, of Kerr Street was charged with attempted aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, the man was fighting with his girlfriend at her apartment at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when she left for the gas station because she felt the argument was becoming violent and she wanted to be in a public place. He reportedly followed her to the gas station where he verbally harassed her and punched her windshield, causing it to shatter. She backed her vehicle away from him, and he allegedly rammed her vehicle before fleeing the scene.
State police said video surveillance corroborated the woman's report. The incident caused $5,000 in damages to the vehicle, police said.
Hines was arrested Sunday and arraigned early that morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $35,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
