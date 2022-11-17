A South Strabane man is accused of driving drunk when he was involved in a crash near Carmichaels over the summer that killed one of his passengers.
Corey Tyler Wilson, 28, was arrested earlier this month on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the June 19 crash in Cumberland Township that killed Jennah Whipkey.
Cumberland Township police said Wilson had a blood-alcohol more than twice the legal limit to drive a motor vehicle when he crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Rutters Lane shortly after 3 a.m.
Wilson and another passenger, Rece Hennerman, were injured in the crash and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment, police said.
Whipkey, 21, of Carmichaels, died at the scene of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to Greene County Coroner Gene Rush. Her death was ruled an accident.
Another passenger in the vehicle, Matthew Nemec, told investigators that they were coming from the nearby Jessop Boat Club, where Wilson had been “drinking heavily” earlier in the night, according to court documents.
Police said Wilson smelled of alcohol as they escorted him to a police cruiser, before he complained of injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Testing at the hospital showed Wilson had a blood-alcohol level of .179% shortly after the crash, according to court documents.
In addition to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, Wilson is also facing charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault while DUI, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and numerous summary offenses.
Police charged him Oct. 31 and he was arraigned Nov. 3. He is free on $50,000 cash bond.
A preliminary hearing for Wilson before District Judge Lee Watson on Wednesday afternoon was continued to a later date. Wilson’s defense attorney, Michael Auvele, could not be reached for comment on the case.
